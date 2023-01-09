Police Investigating After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m.

One body was found at the scene while a second person was reportedly taken to the hospital, but police have not confirmed details or the identity of the victim.

An investigation continues and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of Monday morning.