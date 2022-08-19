Police Investigating After Man's Body Found in Hollywood Neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a man's body was found in a Hollywood neighborhood Friday morning.

The discovery was made on the side of a road in the area of Taft Street and 64th Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

Hollywood Police officials confirmed at least one person was found dead at the scene.

It was too soon to tell whether foul play was a factor, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.