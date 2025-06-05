Police investigating after burglars target cars and houses in Doral neighborhood

Police are investigating a rash of burglaries in a Doral neighborhood involving multiple cars and homes.

At least six cars were ransacked in the gated community early Thursday by thieves who were caught on doorbell cameras walking around looking for unlocked vehicles.

In two of the cars, they found garage door openers so they burglarized the houses too, but didn't confront anyone.

"They didn't want to get into an altercation, they’re looking for a crime of opportunity, and they’re looking for victims who become very complacent and that’s what they found here," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said. "They found six individuals who left their cars unlocked, they gained access, they ransacked the vehicles, they left their keys inside and garage door openers inside the cars, so that’s a tell-tale sign of folks who are just comfortable, it’s a gated community."

Because they aren't criminal masterminds, police already have a couple of suspects. They used stolen credit cards Thursday morning, making them easy to track.

Police said they're hoping to make arrests soon.

"Many criminal enterprises utilize juveniles to just walk around neighborhoods and shopping centers pulling on car handles to see who leaves their doors open and unfortunately a lot of people in South Florida do," Lopez said.