Police Investigating After Car Crashes Into House in Miramar

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Miramar Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at a home in the 3000 block of Tara Road near Miramar Parkway.

Footage showed the car, a dark-colored Ford Mustang, crashed into a corner of the home.

Miramar Police officials said there were four people in the car but no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately known.

