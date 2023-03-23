Police Investigating After Car Found With Bullet Holes on Palmetto Expressway Ramp

A reported shooting Thursday morning that left a car with bullet holes on the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the scene near the ramp from Northwest 36th Street in Doral, where the incident took place.

Unconfirmed reports said a victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital after being shot several times. Police did not release details at this time on the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.