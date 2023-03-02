Police Investigating After Cyclist Struck and Killed by Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Davie Thursday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. University Drive.

Davie Police officials said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity wasn't released.

Footage from the scene showed the cyclist's body in the roadway covered by a yellow tarp, with police tape closing the area off to vehicles.

Police also didn't release any information on the driver, but said they're in contact with them.

The roadway was closed in the area while the cause of the crash was being investigated.

