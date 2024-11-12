Police investigating after human head washes ashore at Key Biscayne

Police are investigating after a human head washed ashore on Key Biscayne on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities, who confirmed it belongs to a human.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed investigators at the scene examining the remains as a section of the beach was closed off.

The medical examiner will be working to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate, police said. No other details were released.

