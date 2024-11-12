Key Biscayne

Police investigating after human head washes ashore at Key Biscayne

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a human head washed ashore on Key Biscayne on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities, who confirmed it belongs to a human.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed investigators at the scene examining the remains as a section of the beach was closed off.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The medical examiner will be working to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate, police said. No other details were released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Key Biscayne
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us