Police Investigating After Man Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood.
Units arrived on the scene shortly after 3:47 a.m. near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue.
Miami-Dade police confirmed that upon arrival, they located a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.
This incident is currently under investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.