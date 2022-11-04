nw miami-dade

Police Investigating After Man Fatally Shot in Gladeview

A man was fatally shot overnight in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood.

Units arrived on the scene shortly after 3:47 a.m. near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that upon arrival, they located a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

This incident is currently under investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

