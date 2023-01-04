Man Found Dead Outside North Lauderdale Home After Reported Shooting

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found outside of a home in North Lauderdale following reports of a shooting early Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Court just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the deputies found a man lying outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the victim or said how he died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to canvass the area and speak with witnesses, officials said.

