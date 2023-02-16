Police Investigating After Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car after a shooting in Davie Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Southwest 39th Street.

Davie Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man dead inside the car.

The man's identity wasn't released, and no other information was immediately known.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.