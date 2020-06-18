Police Investigating After Man Shot and Killed at Hollywood Resort

Police are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed at a Hollywood resort earlier this month.

The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 8 at the Hyde Resort at 4111 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood Police said Thursday.

Officials said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, had been rushed to Aventura Hospital where he died after undergoing surgery.

Several people had been at the resort attending a party before the shooting, and detectives are trying to identify those people, officials said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567.