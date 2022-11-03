Police Investigating After Man Shot At While Driving in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after a man was shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the man was driving when an unknown gunman shot at him. No one was injured.

Officers found a car that was possibly involved a short time later, but no arrests have been made.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting remains under investigation.