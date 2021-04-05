Fort Lauderdale

Police Investigating After Man Shot in the Face in Fort Lauderdale

A man was seriously injured after he was shot in the face Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Mary Smith was shaken up as she says her son — 32-year-old Grantley Nicholls — was injured in a shooting.

“He’s my son, he’s my baby boy," Smith said.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Nicholls was found with serious injuries inside a store along NW 10th Terrace and 8th Street.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where his loved ones say he is now recovering.

Smith wants whoever did this to come forward.

“He’s giving. He’s a loving child and he’s hard-headed," Smith said. "I just want whoever did this to him to turn themselves in and if you don’t, I’ll leave it in the Lord’s hands. That’s all we can do.”

The motive behind this shooting is still unknown. Whoever pulled the trigger is still at large.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

