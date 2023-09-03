Miami Gardens

Police investigating after man's body found floating in Miami Gardens canal

The discovery was made around 7 a.m. Sunday at a canal in the 2700 block of Northwest 206th Street

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a canal in Miami Gardens Sunday morning.

The discovery was made around 7 a.m. at a canal in the 2700 block of Northwest 206th Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded after a passerby reported seeing a male in the canal who appeared unconscious.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

