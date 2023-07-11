Police investigating after man's body found inside car in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a car in Lauderhill Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made just after 10 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a dead person in the 2000 block of Northwest 55th Way, Lauderhill Police officials said.

The officers found the victim dead inside a black Hyundai. His identity hasn't been released.

It's unknown if foul play was involved, but detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

