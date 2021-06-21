Police Investigating After Postal Worker Shot at in Florida City

Authorities are investigating after a U.S. Postal worker was shot at in Florida City Monday.

The shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Northwest 6th Street.

U.S. postal Inspection Service officials confirmed that the worker was shot at but wasn't injured.

Aerial footage showed multiple Miami-Dade police officers in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

