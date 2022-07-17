Police Investigating After Reported Carjacking in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck as a result of an armed carjacking Saturday night, according to Miami-Dade Police.

MDPD responded to a call regarding reports of a shooting on 8700 block Northwest 34 Avenue, once on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, according to a MDPD statement.

Miami-Dade fire rescue transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the statement.

The MDPD, Robbery Bureau has assumed the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

The investigation continues.