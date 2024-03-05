Miami

Police investigating apparent fatal triple shooting in Miami neighborhood

Miami Police officials said officers responded after multiple shots were fired in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Model City

Police are investigating an apparent fatal triple shooting in a Miami neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded after multiple shots were fired in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Model City.

When officers arrived they found one person who was possibly dead, officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a body inside a car with a yellow tarp covering the driver's side door.

Officials said two other victims with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a nearby police station at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

No other information was immediately known.

