Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Fort Lauderdale Store

Fort Lauderdale Police officers arrived at the scene of the Family Dollar, located at 3050 W. Broward Boulevard, just after 6:30 p.m.

Police are investigating a Saturday evening robbery at a Fort Lauderdale store, saying a man used a gun in the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers arrived at the scene of the Family Dollar, located at 3050 W. Broward Boulevard, just after 6:30 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say a male suspected entered the store and demanded money from an employee, using a handgun in the attempt. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Police did not release any information on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

