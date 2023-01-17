Key Biscayne

Police Investigating Body Found Floating in Water at Key Biscayne

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Key Biscayne Tuesday.

The body was found by marine patrol near the Crandon Park Marina, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Footage showed the body covered by a yellow tarp on the back of a patrol boat.

Police said homicide detectives were responding to the scene to investigate.

No other information was immediately known.

