Police Investigating Crash After Possible Shooting in Miami Gardens

Police are investigating an early morning car crash that may have been caused after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

The car crashed into a tree near a gas station at the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 199th Street, with three people reportedly inside the vehicle at the time.

No injuries were reported and police did not confirm the cause of the crash.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.