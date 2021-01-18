Miami-Dade

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in SW Miami-Dade.

Officers were called to a home on SW 170th Terrace Monday where they found the victim in a pick-up truck outside the residence.

Police said the victim, an unidentified male, had been shot and killed by an unknown suspect.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Monday as a heavy police presence gathered in the area.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

