Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting in Miramar

Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in Miramar Thursday.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. during rush hour.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a bullet-ridden car abandoned on 72nd Avenue south of Pembroke Road.

Police followed a second vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting into Miami-Dade, but lost it in the Opa-Locka area.

Traffic is closed eastbound on Pembroke Road at 72nd Avenue while police investigate.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 for updates.