Police Investigating Driver Reportedly Being Carjacked in Fort Lauderdale

The incident took place just after 4:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Northwest 7th Street

Police are investigating reports of a driver being carjacked early Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place just after 4:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Northwest 7th Street. Fort Lauderdale Police were at the scene investigating, but did not release details at this time.

No information was released on the driver's condition.

