Police Investigating Fatal Crash Between Car, Motorcycle in West Park

Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a person dead in West Park.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene near State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where what appeared to be a white Jaguar collided with a motorcycle.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
One person died in the crash, but BSO has not released the identity of the victim at this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.