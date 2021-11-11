Police Investigating Fatal Crash Between Car, Motorcycle in West Park

Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a person dead in West Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene near State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where what appeared to be a white Jaguar collided with a motorcycle.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The north and southbound lanes of State Road 7 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park are shut down till further notice. BSO deputies are investigating a traffic fatality in that area. Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/t8pLNaS8dA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 11, 2021

One person died in the crash, but BSO has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.