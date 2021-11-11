First Alert Traffic

Police Investigating Fatal Crash Between Car, Motorcycle in West Park

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene near State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where a white Jaguar collided with a motorcycle.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a person dead in West Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene near State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where what appeared to be a white Jaguar collided with a motorcycle.

One person died in the crash, but BSO has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

