One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami early Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the Princeton area. Crews were on the scene at SW 137th Avenue and US-1.

Traffic is closed off in the area. Commuters are urged to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.