Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run in Miramar

The Miramar Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning that left one man dead in Miramar, officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.

A man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading eastbound on Pembroke Road.

The driver fled and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miramar Fire-Rescue.

Police have not yet released description of the vehicle involved or said whether they are seeking any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.