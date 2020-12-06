Fort Lauderdale

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Fort Lauderdale

NBC 6

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Auburn Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

When officers arrived they found the male victim, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. He later died of his injuries.

Police haven't released the victim's age or identity.

The initial investigation shows the shooting happened as a result of a confrontation, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

