Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Police were investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim, a late teen or young adult, was shot and ran to a house for help.

He collapsed and died at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Police set up a perimeter and said several other young people were seen running from the scene after the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

