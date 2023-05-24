Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Police are investigating what they confirmed was a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.
Officers responded to the scene in the 22200 block of Southwest 115th Court in the Goulds neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.