Miami-Dade

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Officers responded to the scene in the 22200 block of Southwest 115th Court in the Goulds neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating what they confirmed was a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the scene in the 22200 block of Southwest 115th Court in the Goulds neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting investigationMiami-Dade Police Department
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us