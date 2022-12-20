Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street.

Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim's name and age weren't released.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.