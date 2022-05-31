Man Killed in Shooting Outside Margate Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Margate late Monday night.

Officers arrived at the scene outside 5740 Lakeside Drive around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Witnesses said a man was lying on the grass, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and struggling to breathe.

“He was breathing, and then the cops came and they lifted up his shirt to see where the wounds were," said neighbor Inari Burnett. "His girlfriend was just like, breathe, she was telling him to breathe, 'Baby, please breathe.'"

Phillipe Marcellus, 30, later died at the hospital, police said. The shooter ran off and is still at large.

Margate Police said a Special Response Team was called to the scene to search a unit. It's unclear why.

