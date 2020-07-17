Police Investigating Homicide at Parking Garage of Hollywood Hard Rock Casino

Police have released surveillance footage of three people they say may have been involved in a homicide that happened in the parking garage of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Pierre Jules LaCroze, 37, of North Lauderdale, was shot and killed after midnight Thursday after he arrived by car on the sixth floor of the Winner’s Way parking garage, according to the Seminole Police Department.

Investigators have not released information of a possible motive.

The surveillance footage shows two men and one woman, now considered "persons of interest," getting off an escalator and walking together in the casino. One of the men removes his mask to drink from a cup.

Police are also looking for the vehicle they used when they left the casino, described as a four-door gray sedan with its right side hubcaps missing and its left brake light burned out.

The Miami office of the FBI is assisting Seminole police in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Seminole Police at 954-967-8900 or submit anonymous tips through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.