Police Investigating Incident Outside Hialeah Strip Club

Officers arrived at the scene outside Bellas Cabaret, located near the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and 14th Street

Police are investigating an early morning incident Monday where one person was treated for injuries outside a Hialeah strip club.

Officers arrived at the scene outside Bellas Cabaret, located near the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and 14th Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue treated a 24-year-old female for a laceration to her head, but she refused to be taken to the hospital.

An early investigation said a fight may have led to the incident, but further details have not been released.

