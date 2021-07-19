Police Investigating Incident Outside Hialeah Strip Club

Police are investigating an early morning incident Monday where one person was treated for injuries outside a Hialeah strip club.

Officers arrived at the scene outside Bellas Cabaret, located near the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and 14th Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue treated a 24-year-old female for a laceration to her head, but she refused to be taken to the hospital.

An early investigation said a fight may have led to the incident, but further details have not been released.

