Police Investigating Incident Outside West Park Gentlemen's Club

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Police are investigating an early morning incident in West Park where as many as four people were possibly shot.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where Broward Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident near the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club.

Officials have not released any information at this time, including how many people were involved and if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

