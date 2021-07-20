Police Investigating Incident Outside West Park Gentlemen's Club

Police are investigating an early morning incident in West Park where as many as four people were possibly shot.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where Broward Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident near the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials have not released any information at this time, including how many people were involved and if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates