Police Investigating Late Night Shooting Outside Margate Apartment

Police are investigating a late night shooting that took place Monday outside an apartment in Margate.

Officers arrived at the scene outside 5740 Lakeside Drive around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Margate Police said a Special Response Team was called to the scene and a search was conducted to determine it was safe.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or inside at the time of the shooting.

