Police Investigating Man's Death Near Downtown Miami Bridge

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. of the South Miami Bridge, connecting the downtown area to Brickell, after reports that a man had fallen into the water near that area

Police are investigating an early morning incident where a man fell to his death from a bridge near downtown Miami.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. of the South Miami Bridge, connecting the downtown area to Brickell, after reports that a man had fallen into the water near that area.

Miami Police Department spokesperson Kenia Fallat confirmed the bridge has been shutdown in both directions while detectives investigate the death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Officials have not released any additional information at this time, including the man’s identity.

