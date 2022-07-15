Miami-Dade County

Police Investigating Man's Killing Near Popular Miami Bar

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the killing of a man near a popular Miami bar last month.

The killing happened back on the night of June 22 in the area of 2108 Southwest 57th Avenue, near Duffy's Tavern, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

Police said the victim, 52-year-old Robert Padgett Jr., was involved in a physical confrontation that left him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating Padgett's death and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

