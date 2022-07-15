Police Investigating Man's Killing Near Popular Miami Bar

Police are investigating the killing of a man near a popular Miami bar last month.

The killing happened back on the night of June 22 in the area of 2108 Southwest 57th Avenue, near Duffy's Tavern, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

Police said the victim, 52-year-old Robert Padgett Jr., was involved in a physical confrontation that left him dead.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 6/22/22, Robert Padgett Jr. was killed in the area of 2108 SW 57 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qbmycyeHV8 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 15, 2022

Homicide detectives are investigating Padgett's death and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.