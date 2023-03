An officer-involved shooting was being investigated in North Miami Beach Thursday afternoon.

North Miami Beach Police officials confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Northeast 168th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

@myNMBPolice is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting located in the area of NE 168/ NE 2 Ave. There is no threat to the community at this time. No other info available. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 16, 2023

No other information has been released.

