Police Investigating Possible Abduction Outside SW Miami-Dade Home

Investigators are searching for clues into what they say was a possible abduction Monday evening in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police say the incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Southwest 99th Avenue, when witnesses say they saw a woman arguing with a man near the intersection.

The man, who was not wearing a shirt or shoes but was in basketball shorts, allegedly pushed the woman into a maroon van - possibly a Toyota Sienna - before the van left the scene.

Officials did not release any information on how the woman was dressed, but surveillance video showed she may not have been wearing pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.