Police are investigating a possible double shooting that took place overnight in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers were at the scene near Northwest 13th Street and 7th Avenue, where one car was towed away from the scene with several bullet holes in it.

A second scene was reportedly investigated near the 5400 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park, but Fort Lauderdale Police did not say if they were related.

FLPD did not release any information on the incident or any victims at this time.