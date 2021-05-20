Miami-Dade

Police Investigating Possible Double Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police have not released any information on the victims or details surrounding the two scenes being investigated

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a possible double shooting Thursday morning involving two different scenes in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers were at the first scene located inside the parking lot of a gas station at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 107th Avenue, where a car was seen with several bullet holes in it.

A short distance later, police are investigating a scene near Southwest 51st Terrace and 98th Avenue, with unconfirmed reports saying the victims drove to that location before being transported to an area hospital.

Police have not released any information on the victims or details surrounding the scenes being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

