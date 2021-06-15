Police Investigating Reported Deadly Shooting in Miami Gardens

Police are investigating a reported early morning shooting that took place Tuesday in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1500 block of Northwest 154th Street, where a tarp was placed over one car in the area.

One person was found dead with unconfirmed reports saying it was a man shot to death by his girlfriend. Police have not released information on the shooting at this time.

