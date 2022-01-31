Police Investigating Reported Fatal Crash in North Miami

Police are investigating an early morning car crash in North Miami that reportedly left at least one person dead.

The crash took place after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 7th Avenue. Three cars were involved in the crash with chopper footage showing debris spread across the roadway.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim or how many people were injured in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as an investigation continues.