Broward

Police Investigating Reported Shooting at Home in West Park

A mobile unit was set up outside the home at Southwest 21st Street near 40th Avenue

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene Monday of a reported shooting that took place at a home in West Park.

A mobile unit was set up outside the home at Southwest 21st Street near 40th Avenue. The shooting reportedly took place late Sunday night and deputies remained into Monday morning at the scene.

Multiple people were reportedly injured and taken to area hospitals, but BSO investigators have not confirmed details on the shooting at this time.

