Police Investigating Reported Shooting in NW Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating a reported early morning shooting Wednesday in a northwest Miami neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight in the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane, and were still on the scene for much of early Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives were also there, but police have not released any details at this time.

