Police Investigating Reported Shooting Outside Homestead House

Police are investigating reports of a late night shooting Thursday outside a house in the city of Homestead.

Officers responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive just after 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Doorbell video from a home in the neighborhood appeared to indicate shots being fired, but police have not confirmed if a shooting took place or if any injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.