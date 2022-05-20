Miami-Dade

Police Investigating Reported Shooting Outside Homestead House

Officers responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive just after 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating reports of a late night shooting Thursday outside a house in the city of Homestead.

Officers responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive just after 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Doorbell video from a home in the neighborhood appeared to indicate shots being fired, but police have not confirmed if a shooting took place or if any injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHomesteadshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us