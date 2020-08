Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting at a Taco Bell near the campus of Florida International University that left one person critically injured Thursday.

The shooting happened at the Taco Bell in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street.

One person was critically injured in the shooting, MDPD officials said.

FIU Police said the suspects fled the area in a white Mercedes.

UPDATED INFO: Miami-Dade Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Taco Bell on SW 107th Ave & SW 8th St. Subjects fled eastbound on 8th Street in a White Mercedes occupied by 2 w/m Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/WcIb86QvUt — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) August 27, 2020

No other information was known.

