Customer shoots another during argument inside Walgreens in Miramar: Police

Police are investigating after one customer shot another customer during an argument inside a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon at the Walgreens at Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said two customers got into an argument inside the store when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The customer who was shot was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, and investigators are working with someone who they believe was the gunman, Moss said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It looks like a dispute between two people that involved nobody else, it was well isolated, but unfortunately it happened inside the store while they were open for business," Moss said.

Aerial footage showed multiple officers outside the store, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.