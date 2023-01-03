Police Investigating Shooting in Fort Lauderdale That Left 15-Year-Old Dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a 15-year-old dead Monday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded and found the teen, who was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The teen later died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said they're investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who may have been a witness to call them.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.